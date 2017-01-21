Bruins Wrap: Marian Hossa Scores Only Goal in Blackhawks’ 1-0 Win Vs. Boston

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re a fan of goals, Friday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks probably wasn’t for you.

There was one goal, but it was bad news for the B’s. Marian Hossa scored the game-winning tally with just 1:26 remaining in the final period and lifted the Blackhawks to a 1-0 win at TD Garden.

With the win, Chicago improved to 29-14-5, while Boston fell to 23-20-6.

Here’s how it all went down.

SCORELESS START

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes, but the Bruins certainly had their fair share of scoring chances. The B’s outshot the Blackhawks 25-13 over the first two periods, but Chicago goalie Scott Darling stopped each and every attempt. The most striking difference came in the first period, when Boston had a 17-6 advantage in shots.

Despite their disadvantage in shots, the Blackhawks did have two power-play opportunities after two frames, but the Bruins’ penalty kill held them scoreless on both tries. Boston was 0-for-1 on the man advantage at that point.

THAT’LL DO IT

The scoreless trend continued for most of the third period, as neither team scored for the first 18:34 in the frame. But Hossa made sure the game ended in regulation with the first (and only) goal of the game with 1:26 remaining.

His 17th goal of the season was a result of some nice passing from Tanner Kero and Vince Hinostroza, both of whom earned assists on the play, as those passes created a wide-open net for Hossa to score on.

Darling finished the game with 30 saves, while Rask stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

UP NEXT

Things won’t get any easier for the Bruins in their next game, as they’ll head to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images