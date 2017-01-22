Bruins Wrap: Penguins Use Third Period Onslaught To Down B’s 5-1

The Boston Bruins dropped their fourth-straight game on Sunday, as they were unable to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 5-1 loss at PPG Paints Arena.
The B’s outshot the Penguins 45-36 but were stoned by Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray who made 44 saves.
After goalie Tuukka Rask left the game due to a migraine, the Penguins exploded to open the third period against backup goalie Zane McIntyre and the Bruins were unable to recover.
The loss drops the Bruins to 23-21-6, while the Penguins improve to 30-11-5.
Here’s how it all went down.
EARLY INTERMISSION
The B’s and Penguins were locked in a scoreless tie with 6:26 remaining in the first period, when the teams were ordered to take the first intermission early after a flaw in the ice was found near the Pittsburgh bench.
PENGUINS STRIKE FIRST
After the ice was fixed, the two sides played the remaining 6:26 of the first period. Then the Penguins got on the board at the 0:18 mark in the second period, when Sidney Crosby found Bryan Rust with a slick pass.
Rust and Crosby got in on the fun again at the 9:06 mark in the second period, when they both picked up assists when the puck found Conor Sheary after a hectic sequence. Sheary buried the puck past a scrambling Rask to put the Penguins up 2-0.
KREJCI STRIKES
Four minutes after Sheary extended the Pittsburgh lead to 2-0, the B’s answered when David Pastrnak hit David Krejci in stride and he ripped it past Murray for his 11th tally of the season.
RASK LEAVES GAME
After Rask stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced over the first 31:48 of the game, the veteran goalie took himself out of the game after motioning to his eyes.
PENGUINS ONSLAUGHT
McIntyre replaced Rask with 8:12 remaining in the second period and didn’t let up a goal before the second intermission. Once the third period opened, however, so did the floodgates, as the Penguins scored three goals over a three-minute stretch to open the period.
First, Patric Hornqvist poked one past McIntyre in front of the net.
Then Sheary scored his second goal of the game a little over a minute later to make it 4-1.
At the 4:37 mark in the period, Crosby was left alone in front of the net and put the finishing touches on the victory.
UP NEXT:
The Bruins return home Tuesday to face the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
