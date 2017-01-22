Bruins Wrap: Penguins Use Third Period Onslaught To Down B’s 5-1

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins dropped their fourth-straight game on Sunday, as they were unable to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 5-1 loss at PPG Paints Arena.

The B’s outshot the Penguins 45-36 but were stoned by Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray who made 44 saves.

After goalie Tuukka Rask left the game due to a migraine, the Penguins exploded to open the third period against backup goalie Zane McIntyre and the Bruins were unable to recover.

The loss drops the Bruins to 23-21-6, while the Penguins improve to 30-11-5.

Here’s how it all went down.

EARLY INTERMISSION

The B’s and Penguins were locked in a scoreless tie with 6:26 remaining in the first period, when the teams were ordered to take the first intermission early after a flaw in the ice was found near the Pittsburgh bench.

The ice seems to be flawed near the Penguins bench. The players on both teams have headed to the locker room. 6:26 left in the 1st. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 22, 2017

PENGUINS STRIKE FIRST

After the ice was fixed, the two sides played the remaining 6:26 of the first period. Then the Penguins got on the board at the 0:18 mark in the second period, when Sidney Crosby found Bryan Rust with a slick pass.

Commercial break? Time to watch that Rusty goal one more time. pic.twitter.com/kYoANhOHj1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 22, 2017

Rust and Crosby got in on the fun again at the 9:06 mark in the second period, when they both picked up assists when the puck found Conor Sheary after a hectic sequence. Sheary buried the puck past a scrambling Rask to put the Penguins up 2-0.

KREJCI STRIKES

Four minutes after Sheary extended the Pittsburgh lead to 2-0, the B’s answered when David Pastrnak hit David Krejci in stride and he ripped it past Murray for his 11th tally of the season.

Somehow David Pastrnak found David Krejci who slapped the puck past Murray to bring the Bruins within one! pic.twitter.com/kRuLx6FYTY — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) January 22, 2017

RASK LEAVES GAME

After Rask stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced over the first 31:48 of the game, the veteran goalie took himself out of the game after motioning to his eyes.

Tuukka Rask will not return. Not feeling well. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) January 22, 2017

Migraine for Tuukka Rask. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) January 22, 2017

PENGUINS ONSLAUGHT

McIntyre replaced Rask with 8:12 remaining in the second period and didn’t let up a goal before the second intermission. Once the third period opened, however, so did the floodgates, as the Penguins scored three goals over a three-minute stretch to open the period.

First, Patric Hornqvist poked one past McIntyre in front of the net.

Net front and scoring goals. That's what Patric Hornqvist does. pic.twitter.com/jlO0UYeyND — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 22, 2017

Then Sheary scored his second goal of the game a little over a minute later to make it 4-1.

Conor Sheary has THREE two-goal games in his last four games played. Did that make sense? If it didn't, just believe us that it's awesome. pic.twitter.com/amZ3jCEPIC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 22, 2017

At the 4:37 mark in the period, Crosby was left alone in front of the net and put the finishing touches on the victory.

UP NEXT:

The Bruins return home Tuesday to face the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images