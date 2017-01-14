BU Stars Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, Charlie McAvoy Excited For Bruins Future

Share this:

The Boston Bruins don’t have to travel far to realize their future looks bright.

Two of the most promising players in Boston’s prospect pipeline are a pair of Boston University stars: 20-year-old forward Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and 19-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Both players are excelling for the Terriers this season; Forsbacka-Karlsson entered Saturday with a team-high nine goals and 12 assists in 20 games, while McAvoy leads all BU defensemen with 11 assists to go along with three goals.

Forsbacka-Karlsson and McAvoy were special guests Saturday on “Bruins Face-Off Live” ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers, and they discussed everything from being a part of Frozen Fenway to their thoughts of playing for the Bruins. Check it out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via screeenshot from YouTube/NHL Prospects