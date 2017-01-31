Budweiser’s Super Bowl LI Ad ‘Born The Hard Way’ Tells Story Of Immigrant Co-Founder

Share this:

Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial is always one of the most anticipated ads, normally because they include a heart-warming moment between the trademark Clydesdale horses and other animals.

This year’s entry, however, takes a different angle, one that is important in light of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that placed temporary bans on entry into the country for any refugees and all people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The ad is titled “Born The Hard Way,” and it delivers the relevant story about the popular beer’s immigrant co-founder, Adolphus Busch, and his journey from Germany to the United States of America.

Take a look.

Whether it’s meant to be political or not, the ad focuses on the difficulties that immigrants face in moving to a new country, and how hard work and determination can lead to success.

Well done, Budweiser.