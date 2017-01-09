Bulls Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

If you’re not much of a college football fan, then you might enjoy an exciting NBA regular-season matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The Bulls and their superstar forward Jimmy Butler are hosting the Thunder and their superstar point guard — and league MVP frontrunner — Russell Westbrook at the United Center.

Here’s how to watch Bulls-Thunder online.

When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images