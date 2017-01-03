Buyers Beware: Used Police Vehicles Go Through More Than You’d Think

Share this:

People looking to buy used cars already have a lot to think about. But those looking to buy used police vehicles will find there’s an incredibly high amount of factors to consider.

A video published by “Big Truck Big RV” articulates just how much police vehicles go through before they’re sold again, and the results are pretty fascinating.

Whether it’s lights, engines, tracking systems or general care, police agencies invest thousands of dollars in maintenance and modifications for the vehicles they use in the field. Agencies often purchase the bare-bones, stock versions of these vehicles before putting them under the knife.

Police vehicles are cool. And the prospect of owning one, especially one in good condition, could be intriguing. But visible or not, these vehicles see a lot of changes before they change driveways.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY NETWORK