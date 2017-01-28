C.J. McCollum Decks Chandler Parsons In Twitter Spat With Ruthless Burn

Share this:

There’s nothing quite like a good athlete Twitter beef, and we got a juicy one Friday night.

This spat actually started with the Portland Trail Blazers’ team account, which put Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons on blast for airballing a 3-pointer in Friday’s contest.

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

Parsons saw the dig after the game, a 112-109 Portland win, and decided to call the Blazers out for their low blow.

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Portland is ninth in the Western Conference and could be destined for the NBA lottery if it doesn’t turn things around, so this is a decent burn. But there’s no way Parsons was prepared for what Blazers guard C.J. McCollum tweeted next.

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

Yikes.

The worst insults are those that are true, and such is the case here: Parsons has played in just 20 games for the Grizzlies since signing with Memphis this offseason and is averaging a career-low 6.7 points per game.

Parsons tried to fire back by noting the hefty contract he earned, but the fight already was over.

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Even McCollum’s backcourt mate, Damian Lillard, knew this was cold-blooded.

Thumbnail photo via Craig Mitchelldyer/USA TODAY Sports Images