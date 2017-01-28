C.J. McCollum Decks Chandler Parsons In Twitter Spat With Ruthless Burn

There’s nothing quite like a good athlete Twitter beef, and we got a juicy one Friday night.
This spat actually started with the Portland Trail Blazers’ team account, which put Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons on blast for airballing a 3-pointer in Friday’s contest.
Parsons saw the dig after the game, a 112-109 Portland win, and decided to call the Blazers out for their low blow.
Portland is ninth in the Western Conference and could be destined for the NBA lottery if it doesn’t turn things around, so this is a decent burn. But there’s no way Parsons was prepared for what Blazers guard C.J. McCollum tweeted next.
Yikes.
The worst insults are those that are true, and such is the case here: Parsons has played in just 20 games for the Grizzlies since signing with Memphis this offseason and is averaging a career-low 6.7 points per game.
Parsons tried to fire back by noting the hefty contract he earned, but the fight already was over.
Even McCollum’s backcourt mate, Damian Lillard, knew this was cold-blooded.
Thumbnail photo via Craig Mitchelldyer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP