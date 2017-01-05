NESN Live

Cam Neely: Milt Schmidt ‘Epitomized What It Means To Be A Bruin’

by on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 8:39PM
449

Boston Bruins legend Milt Schmidt died Wednesday at 98, and he quite simply was “The Ultimate Bruin.”

He devoted most of his life to the Bruins, most notably as a four-time Stanley Cup champion (twice as a player and twice as a general manager), a Hockey Hall of Famer and a great ambassador for the franchise and the sport as a whole.

Check out the “NESN Live” video, presented by Cross Insurance, above for more on Schmidt’s legacy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN