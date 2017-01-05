Cam Neely: Milt Schmidt ‘Epitomized What It Means To Be A Bruin’

Share this:

Boston Bruins legend Milt Schmidt died Wednesday at 98, and he quite simply was “The Ultimate Bruin.”

He devoted most of his life to the Bruins, most notably as a four-time Stanley Cup champion (twice as a player and twice as a general manager), a Hockey Hall of Famer and a great ambassador for the franchise and the sport as a whole.

