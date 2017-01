Share this:

The Boston Bruins ultimately fell 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, so one more goal would have made all the difference in the end.

The B’s certainly had their chances for another tally, but Oilers goalie Cam Talbot stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced, including one on a Patrice Bergeron one-timer in the slot.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the stop in the DCU Save of the Day above.

