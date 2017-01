Share this:

The Boston Bruins had their chances against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward in their 4-3 overtime loss Sunday night.

Ward made a number of terrific saves with the game on the line, and none were more brilliant than the pad save he made on a Riley Nash one-timer.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images