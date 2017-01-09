Camry Overload: Toyota Reveals New NASCAR, Production Models At NAIAS

Share this:

Toyota delivered a solid one-two punch Monday at the North American International Automotive Show in Detroit.

The Japanese automaker revealed the 2018 NASCAR Camry side-by-side with its revamped production counterpart, and the two models definitely share some similarities.

“The 2018 Toyota Camry NASCAR race car has been years in the making, and to unveil it simultaneously with our new production Camry is a milestone moment for our organization,” Ed Laukes, vice president of integrated marketing for Toyota Motor Sales, said in a NASCAR press release. “Our goal has been to maintain parallel design characteristics so our fans can enjoy driving a Camry that closely resembles the one their favorite NASCAR driver races each weekend.”

Of all the models — Camry, Chevrolet SS and Ford Fusion — that will take to the track at Daytona International Speedway in February, Toyota’s new racer looks most-similar to the road car on which it’s based.

Although the two Camrys were revealed alongside each other, the stock car will be the first to get used in anger, when it competes in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26. The 500 marks the beginning of Toyota’s attempt to defend its first NASCAR manufacturer’s championship, which snapped Chevrolet’s 13-year winning streak.

All photos via Toyota Racing