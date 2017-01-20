Can Donald Trump Now Help Robert Kraft Get His Super Bowl Ring Back From Putin?

Share this:

Donald Trump and Robert Kraft seem pretty chummy. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, depending on who you talk to, also seem to be pretty chummy.

Maybe now, with Trump’s help, Kraft can get his Super Bowl ring back.

The New England Patriots owner has experienced a tremendous amount of success since buying the Patriots in the mid-1990s. He’s helped take them from an also-ran franchise on the verge of moving to one of the model franchises in not only the NFL but all of sports.

Along the way, Kraft’s Patriots have won four Super Bowls, which means four Super Bowl rings. Kraft, however, has just three. It’s not that he didn’t get all four, of course.

As many Patriots fans know, Kraft, um, “lost” his ring on a trip to Russia when he let the president, um, “borrow” the ring from his third Super Bowl ring. Putin never gave it back.

Enter Trump.

As recently as Thursday night — on the eve of his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States — Trump touted his relationship with the New England owner who attended an Inauguration Eve celebration in Washington, D.C.

Given Trump’s ongoing connection to Putin and Russia, perhaps one of the new president’s first acts of diplomacy should be getting that ring back to his old pal, Bob.

Although we’re guessing Kraft might be OK with adding another to his collection in a couple of weeks at Super Bowl LI.

