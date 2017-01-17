Capitals, Penguins Combine For Nine Goals In Absolutely Insane Period

Share this:

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins played the most entertaining NHL game in a while Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

And we’re just talking about the second period.

The Capitals took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, then scored the opening goal of the second period to take a comfortable 3-0 lead.

And that’s when the craziness began.

The score was 6-5 Penguins when the period ended. The teams combined for nine goals scored, highlighted by Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin completing a hat trick in the period and the Pens scoring five unanswered tallies.

Here’s a recap of the scoring, per ESPN.

This amazing assist by Sidney Crosby for a Penguins goal was the best play of the period.

Absolutely incredible setup by Sidney Crosby pic.twitter.com/nxZSHhz9Vv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 17, 2017

Defense was optional, but fans probably didn’t mind. This is the type of game that showcases the speed and skill of today’s players.

