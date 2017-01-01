Cardinals Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL’s regular-season finale features two NFC West matchups, and one is between a pair of teams that failed to meet expectations this season.

The Arizona Cardinals will miss the playoffs after losing in the NFC Championship Game last year, while the Los Angeles Rams also won’t be advancing to the postseason after a dismal campaign that included head coach Jeff Fisher being fired on Dec. 12.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals-Rams online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images