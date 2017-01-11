NESN Fuel

Carl Edwards Press Conference: NASCAR Star Expected To Step Away For 2017

by on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 6:30AM
538

Carl Edwards is climbing out of the driver’s seat.

The NASCAR star is expected to announce his departure as a driver from Joe Gibbs Racing in a press conference Wednesday. The 37-year-old will not compete in 2017, FOX Sports reported Tuesday, and it’s unclear if he’s done driving for good.

Daniel Suarez, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, reportedly will replace Edwards in the No. 19 Toyota.

NASCAR.com plans to live-stream two JGR announcements, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch Carl Edwards’ press conference on NASCAR.com >>

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN