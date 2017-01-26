Carmelo Anthony To Cavs? LeBron James Mum On Trade Rumors; Melo Responds

Share this:

Tweet







Despite his best efforts to play the part, LeBron James apparently knows he’s not the general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James stirred the pot Monday by putting the Cavs’ front office on blast, calling Cleveland “top-heavy as (expletive)” and insisting the Cavs need another “(expletive) playmaker.” Coincidentally (or not), a report surfaced Wednesday that the New York Knicks were trying to trade Carmelo Anthony, an elite scorer and James’ good friend, to Cleveland.

So, what does LeBron make of these developments? Here was his response to the Anthony report Wednesday after a loss to the Sacramento Kings, via ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin:

LeBron on the Melo trade report: "We got 14 guys in here … We can't play fantasy basketball, we got to go out and play" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 26, 2017

James’ “fantasy basketball” comment, of course, comes after the Cavs star essentially tried to get the team to do just that by bringing in another star. And Anthony added more intrigue to the situation Wednesday by admitting that, yes, James hypothetically would want to play with him.

“You ask me a question if he thinks I’d want to play with him?” Anthony told the New York Post’s Marc Berman. “Yes. I do think he’d want me to play with him. I don’t think he wouldn’t. But I don’t know if that comment was about me. I don’t think I’m the only playmaker in the NBA.”

Given his no-trade clause and massive contract, Melo probably is a long shot to join the Cavs. But something needs to change in Cleveland, where James and Co. have lost three straight and seven of their last 11.

Then again, the Cavs went through similar turmoil last season by firing head coach David Blatt before going on to win the NBA title, so maybe James’ comments are just the kick in the butt Cleveland needs to snap out of its funk.

Thumbnail photo David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images