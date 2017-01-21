Caroline Wozniacki Fires Back At Rory McIlroy Over Relationship Comments

Share this:

If you were a bit puzzled by Rory McIlroy indirectly taking shots at his previous relationships with celebrities, you weren’t alone. His ex-fiancée is right there with you.

In a recent in-depth interview with the Irish Independent’s Paul Kimmage, the golf superstar reflected on his “no bulls—” relationship with fiancée Erica Stoll, as well as this:

“I thought at the time that being with someone that was in a similar position to you was the obvious answer,” McIlroy told Kimmage. “But it isn’t, because you can never get away from it. You can never detach yourself and try to come back to the real world.”

That understandably was seen as a swipe at ex-fiancée Caroline Wozniacki, and she quickly fired back while in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

“I don’t understand why he keeps bringing it up,” Wozniacki said, via the Daily Mail. “Was I surprised? Yes, it’s a little dead by now. It’s three years ago. He looks like he’s doing well. And if he’s doing well, he must surely then look to move on.”

Will McIlroy listen?

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images