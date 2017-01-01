Carson Wentz Throws Touchdown Pass, Hands Ball To Mike Trout

Share this:

Mike Trout plays baseball in California, but his football fandom resides in Philadelphia.

Trout, who’s New Jersey hometown is just 40 miles outside of Philly, took in the Eagles game on Sunday when the team took on the Dallas Cowboys, and he didn’t leave empty handed.

After connecting with tight Zach Ertz for an Eagles touchdown, quarterback Carson Wentz presented the two-time American League MVP winner with the ball.

Carson Wentz scores then hands the ball off to Mike Trouthttps://t.co/0cZbOuuxwx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 1, 2017

The two have developed a friendship since Wentz’s arrival to the city, which was on full display when they went hunting together in New Jersey.

Philadelphia fans are probably hoping that Wentz can somehow lure Trout to take his baseball talents to the Phillies.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images