Cavaliers Vs. Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 8:00PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a frustrating loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, but they’ll be back at it Wednesday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers have struggled this season, but have recaptured the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Cavs, meanwhile, still own the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s how to watch Cavs-Blazers online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

