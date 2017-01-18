Cavs Head Coach Ty Lue Says Draymond Green’s Hard Foul Was ‘Statement’

Share this:

Tweet







Despite what Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says, the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are rivals. Even his head coach Ty Lue thinks so.

During the Cavaliers’ 126-91 loss to the Warriors on Monday, Warriors forward Draymond Green collided with James near midcourt and was whistled for a flagrant foul. When asked about the hard foul, Lue made it known that he believes Green’s foul was meant to get into the head of the defending NBA champions.

Ty Lue said he didn't think Draymond's foul on LeBron was "dirty" but he did say it was a "statement" adding, "He wanted to send a message" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2017

Green’s mind games are a trademark of a growing rivalry.

James certainly didn’t seem shaken by the hard contact and subsequent mockery by Green. In fact, the four-time MVP made sure that Warriors fans were reminded how successful his career has been, especially at their expense in last year’s NBA Finals.

The Warriors and Cavs split their two matchups during the regular season with each team protecting their home court. It’s likely the two will meet for the third consecutive NBA Finals this year should they both remain healthy. The Warriors defeated the Cavs in the 2015 Finals, while the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to claim the championship in 2016.

The rivalry will continue to grow as long as these two teams keep meeting up with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images