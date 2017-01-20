This Celtics Player Was Asked To Participate In 2017 Slam Dunk Contest

Share this:

The Boston Celtics could be represented in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown recently revealed during an interview with CSN New England that he was asked to participate in this year’s event. He said he was unsure if he’ll take part in the festivities, though, as he’s currently deciding whether he wants to put his body through the process.

That said, Brown, the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has shown some serious ups in his first season in green. The 20-year-old also seems to be facing some pressure in the Celtics’ locker room, as Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas dropped the following tweet last month.

Jaylen Brown in the 2017 slam dunk competition!!! We need him in it. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) December 28, 2016

Brown entered Friday averaging 5 points in 13.2 minutes per game over 41 contests this season.

The Slam Dunk Contest, which takes place annually as part of NBA’s All-Star Weekend, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, so Brown still has some time to decide.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images