Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Had Tons Of Fun Rooting For Patriots In AFC Title Game

The New England Patriots are going to an NFL-record ninth Super Bowl, and one Boston sports legend is pretty happy about it.

Former Celtics superstar Paul Pierce was fired up for the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots won 36-17, and “The Truth” shared his excitement on Twitter throughout the game.

10- 0 pats 1st qtr pic.twitter.com/rAeQs0JrHu — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

17-6 pats 2nd qtr pic.twitter.com/mRl5P7B9K2 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

Ok could b up more but we will take it Pats up 17-9 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

27-9 Pats nation stand up 3qrt — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

Matt Ryan vs the 🐐 😂😂😂pats baby let's get this — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

And lastly, a “Coming to America” reference.

Hey Mortamier we're Back pic.twitter.com/6B4PHg1N4Y — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images