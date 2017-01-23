Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Had Tons Of Fun Rooting For Patriots In AFC Title Game

The New England Patriots are going to an NFL-record ninth Super Bowl, and one Boston sports legend is pretty happy about it.
Former Celtics superstar Paul Pierce was fired up for the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots won 36-17, and “The Truth” shared his excitement on Twitter throughout the game.
And lastly, a “Coming to America” reference.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP