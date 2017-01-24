NBA Odds: Celtics Look To Snap Losing Streak As Favorites Vs. Wizards

Share this:

The Boston Celtics tip off a busy week Tuesday as they travel to Washington to battle the Wizards as slim one-point road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston takes a two-game straight-up losing streak into Tuesday night’s Celtics vs. Wizards betting matchup at Verizon Center after wrapping up a three-game homestand with a pair of losses. The current slide marks just the second time the Celtics have dropped consecutive decisions since early November and halts a 13-3 SU run that leaves the club just 1.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors atop the Atlantic Division standings.

The Celtics also struggled defensively in their two recent losses, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 127-123 as 7.5-point chalk Saturday after dropping a stunning 117-106 decision to the New York Knicks while favored by nine points Wednesday.

Boston has surrendered 110.8 points per game over its past six outings, fueling a consistently strong run in totals betting with the over prevailing in 14 of its past 16 contests. Big point totals surrendered to opponents have made the Celtics an uncertain bet at the sportsbooks, where they are a middling 5-5-1 against the spread in their past 11 games overall. But Boston remains a solid 5-1-1 ATS in its past seven away from TD Garden.

Washington is a solid 17-7 SU since opening on a dismal 7-13 run and recorded a decisive 109-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday as a 6.5-point road underdog.

The Wizards are just 1-5 SU in their past six meetings with Boston, including a pair of defeats on home court, but they dominated the Celtics in a November clash at home, posting a convincing 118-93 win as one-point favorites.

The Celtics continue a busy stretch of four games in five nights Wednesday when they return home to face the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are coming off a 127-114 loss in Milwaukee as 5.5-point road favorites Monday to fall to 3-5 SU and ATS over their past eight games, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Houston has owned the Celtics, posting SU wins in 10 of 13 clashes, including a 107-106 win in early December as 5.5-point home chalk. The Rockets have also claimed outright wins in three straight visits to Boston to improve to 11-4 SU in their last 15 matchups at TD Garden.

However, the Celtics have covered in three of their past five home dates with Houston, ending a 1-9 ATS run.

Following a day off Wednesday, the Celtics then host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night before traveling to Milwaukee to battle the Bucks on Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images