Celtics Player Pulls An OBJ, Punches Hole In Wall After Loss To Wizards

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics took a tough loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, and a wall was punched because of it. But this time it wasn’t John Wall.

After the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 11, a 117-108 Celtics win, ended with a skirmish between Wall and Boston forward Jae Crowder, the Wizards took it upon themselves to make Tuesday’s game testy from the start by arriving at Verizon Center in all black for the Celtics’ “funeral.” Well, the Wizards really did kill the Celtics 123-108, and an unknown C’s player channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. and took out his frustration on a locker room wall.

An unknown #Celtics player was quite upset after the loss to the #Wizards. pic.twitter.com/VBtV7wqYjb — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 25, 2017

We don’t know who the Celtics player was, but The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn surmised that it likely was Marcus Smart. The 22-year-old guard got into it with his coaches after being taken out of the game, and later apologized for his “childish and unprofessional” actions.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images