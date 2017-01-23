Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Gets Lesson In Leadership From Kevin Garnett

Share this:

Tweet







That Boston Celtics have emerged as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and that is in large part due to Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas has had a monster season for the C’s thus far, as he’s currently second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game. Not only has IT established himself as one of the league’s premier scorers, he’s also taken the reigns as the leader of the Celtics.

The leadership role is one that Thomas has embraced, as he shared on The Ringer’s “NBA Show.” In an effort to strengthen that role, Thomas reached out to one of the greatest leaders in NBA history, Kevin Garnett. Garnett had valuable advice for Thomas and stressed to always be yourself and go with your gut.

You can hear what else KG had to offer to Thomas in the clip below:

KG's advice to @Isaiah_Thomas on being a leader? "Go with your gut. You say you have big balls; follow those."https://t.co/UNXzwpLWLL pic.twitter.com/Z5jx3iZ6qg — The Ringer (@ringer) January 23, 2017

For Thomas, it doesn’t hurt having a 15-time NBA All-Star as a mentor. While a 5-foot-9 player leading a franchise is rather unconventional, it’s been proven in the NBA that “anything is possible.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images