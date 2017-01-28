Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Remember the Boston Celtics’ recent three-game losing streak? Well, the C’s did their best to put that in the past with arguably their biggest win of the season Wednesday against the Houston Rockets and a 30-point thumping of the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The C’s certainly would like more where that came from Saturday when they face the struggling Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. However, we’ll have to wait and see if Al Horford is back in Boston’s starting lineup after sitting out Friday’s game with a strained groin.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Bucks online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

