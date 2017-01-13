Celtics Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

For the first time in his NBA career, Al Horford will play for the visiting team at Philips Arena on Friday night.

The former Hawk will be back in Atlanta, but this time as a member of the Boston Celtics. And his homecoming also is a pretty important game, as the C’s currently lead the Hawks by 1 1/2 games for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Hawks online.

When: Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

