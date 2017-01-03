Celtics Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will look to continue their winning ways when they welcome the Utah Jazz to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The C’s have won seven of their past nine games, the latest behind point guard Isaiah Thomas’ career-high 52 point outburst against the Miami Heat. The Jazz are riding a four-game winning streak but will be without point guard George Hill, who is sidelined with a concussion.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Jazz online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: CSNNE.com

