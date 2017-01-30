Celtics Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will look to continue their recent three-game winning streak when they host the struggling Detroit Pistons on Monday night at TD Garden.

C’s point guard Isaiah Thomas continues to dazzle, as he scored 37 points in a 112-108 overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The electric guard leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring, averaging 10 points per contest in the final stanza.

The Pistons, on the other hand, enter the contest in the basement of the Central Division, having lost two straight and five of their last eight games. The two teams have split their previous two meetings this season.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Pistons online.

When: Monday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: TNT Online

