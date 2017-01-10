Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have been heading in opposite directions.

The Raptors, once seen as possibly the only threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, have lost five of six games and only lead the third-place Celtics, who have won four in a row, by a game heading into Tuesday night’s clash between the Atlantic Division foes at Air Canada Centre.

There is some bad news for the C’s, though, as they’ll be without guard Avery Bradley (strained Achilles’ tendon) for this all-important game.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Raptors online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

