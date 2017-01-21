Celtics Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are creeping up on the Toronto Raptors for second place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, and their next challenge is the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers will be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss and a winless road trip when they face the Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, while the C’s will try to keep up their strong start to 2017. Boston is 6-2 in the month of January so far, and All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is averaging 33.5 points per game in that span.

Saturday also marks Evan Turner’s first game back in Boston as a Trail Blazer.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Blazers online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images