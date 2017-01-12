Celtics Wrap: Isaiah Thomas’ Fourth-Quarter Brilliance Sinks Wizards

Share this:

The Boston Celtics bounced back from a frustrating loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night by beating the Washington Wizards 117-108 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas bolstered his All-Star case with another great fourth-quarter performance to lead the Celtics to an important victory. Jae Crowder (20 points) and Al Horford (16 points, nine rebounds) also played well for Boston.

The C’s improve to 23-15 with the win, while Washington drops to 19-18.

Here’s how it all went down.

INJURY BUG

#NEBHInjuryReport: Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (sick), Jaylen Brown (ankle), Amir Johnson (ankle), James Young (ankle) = all out. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2017

STARTING 5

PG: Isaiah Thomas

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jae Crowder

PF: Jordan Mickey

C: Al Horford

FAST SHOOTING START

The Celtics got off to a red-hot start from beyond the arc in the first quarter. They hit 72.7 percent (8 of 11) of their 3-point shots and 72.2 percent (13 of 18) from the floor overall. C’s forward Jae Crowder hit all four of his 3-point attempts.

Boston held just a slim 36-35 lead at the end of the quarter because the Wizards also shot very well. They were 14 of 29 from the field and 5 of 7 from downtown. Washington guard Bradley Beal was 4 of 4 from 3-point land and scored 16 points in the quarter to lead all scorers.

Unfortunately for Boston, it shot 3 of 15 from beyond the arc after starting 8 of 11. This helped Washington take an 85-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

DIFFERENT OTTO

Otto Porter was the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and he’s yet to live up to his potential.

The Celtics, for some reason, seem to bring out the best in Porter. Wednesday night was no different. He had 13 points on 6 of 6 shooting in the first half.

In six quarters against the #Celtics this season, Otto Porter is 20-for-25 FG for 47 points. #Wizards — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 12, 2017

Porter finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five points and three steals in 37 minutes.

4th QUARTER IT

Thomas, arguably the best fourth-quarter performer in the league, scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the quarter. After hitting a 3-point shot to give the C’s a 98-94 lead with 6:37 remaining, Thomas turned to the sideline and high-fived boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who’s one of the Celtics guard’s best friends.

Thomas finished with 20 points in the quarter and a team-high 38 overall. He totally outplayed Wizards guard John Wall, who scored just nine points on 4 of 19 shooting. These two players are fighting for a potential starting spot in next month’s NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

PLAY OF THE GAME

This is why coaches teach kids to follow their shots.

UP NEXT

The Celtics hit the road for a Friday night matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is schedule for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images