Chargers Reportedly Announcing This Week They’re Moving To Los Angeles

Share this:

Tweet







Los Angeles reportedly soon will have two NFL teams (again).

The San Diego Chargers have decided to relocate to Los Angeles starting with the 2017 season, and they could announce their decision as early as Thursday, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday night.

While Schefter’s sources said Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has told the other owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell his decision, one league source told Schefter “nothing is final” and no paperwork has been submitted.

But that appears to only be a formality at this point, as the reported pending announcement would end the Chargers’ 55 years in San Diego. The Chargers would join the Rams in L.A. after they relocated from St. Louis back to Los Angeles last year.

Los Angeles used to have both the Rams and Raiders, who now appear on the verge of a move to Las Vegas, at the same time.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images