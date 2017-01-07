Charles Barkley Grumpily Says Social Media Is For Losers At CES

Share this:

Charles Barkley has never been one to shy away from his opinions.

Speaking at CES in Las Vegas, the NBA Hall of Famer expressed his distaste for social media, saying that “it’s for losers.”

While Barkley did admit there were some perks to social media, he believes they are totally outweighed by the downsides.

You can hear Barkley’s full take on social media below:

If you disagree with Barkley’s opinions, don’t waste your time trying to find him on social media in an effort to respond. You won’t find him on Twitter or Facebook, for obvious reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images