Charles Barkley Stands His Ground When Responding To LeBron James

Share this:

Tweet







A day after Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James blasted Charles Barkley for his remarks regarding the superstar, Barkley responded to the criticism by standing his ground.

“I stick by what I said,” Barkley said on the Waddle & Silvy Show on ESPN Radio on Tuesday. “I’m not going to make this personal … he was all whiny last week. I’m good and I’m straightforward and I’m never going to get personal on an NBA player.”

Barkley was openly critical of James’ complaints that the Cavaliers’ front office hadn’t given him a good enough supporting cast. When James was asked about the TNT analyst’s comments following the Cavs’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, the star took a couple personal shots at Sir Charles, but the Hall of Famer had no issue with James’ comments.

“I was laughing, clearly, he did some homework … he Googled me and found some things,” Barkley said. “He was young when I was playing, so I appreciate that, but I’m not upset about it … my criticism was fair and I’m good with it.

“Some of the stuff he said about me is correct — doesn’t make the message that I said about him incorrect. Some of them are intimidated about LeBron [but] I’m not intimidated at all.”

Doesn’t sound like Sir Charles will be cooling his takes anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images