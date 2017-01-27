Charlie Moore, ‘The Mad Fisherman,’ Signs New Agreement With NESN

Share this:

NESN, New England’s most-watched sports network, announced that the network and Charlie Moore have agreed to a new multi-year agreement that will ensure that “The Mad Fisherman” will continue to deliver his unique brand of entertainment to NESN viewers. The Emmy Award-winning “Charlie Moore Outdoors” airs Sunday nights at 7 p.m. ET on NESN with multiple replays throughout the week.

“Charlie mixes a passion for fishing with a unique sense of humor that has attracted a loyal following both here in New England and throughout the country,” NESN vice president of programming and production/executive producer Joseph Maar said. “Featuring many of the region’s biggest celebrities, ‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ has been a staple on NESN for over two decades.”

“I’m really happy to be signing a long-term deal with NESN,” Moore said. “I have enjoyed, for over 20 years, the opportunity to work with NESN. I appreciate everyone’s support and I can’t thank all the fans of our shows enough.”

Moore has been a fixture on NESN since 1996, first as a part of “Front Row,” a sports magazine show, and since 1999 as host of “Charlie Moore Outdoors.” During that time, Moore has established himself as the most recognizable outdoor programming host in the region and possibly the country.

The success of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” on NESN has earned the show five New England Emmy Awards and spawned two spin-off programs — “Beat Charlie Moore,” which aired on ESPN from 2004 until 2010, and “Charlie Moore: No Offense,” which currently airs in syndication. Moore also serves as host of “Bruins Academy,” a fast-paced educational program that helps to teach the game of hockey to younger fans, and as an executive producer for the Emmy Award-winning Bruins program called “Behind the B.”

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. Forbes Magazine recently ranked NESN as the 10th Most Valuable Sports Business Brand in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 15 sports web sites in the U.S. and recently launched NESN Fuel, an automotive enthusiast, car buyers, and racing fan website. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).