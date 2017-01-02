Check Out Patriots Rookie Guard Joe Thuney’s Ridiculous New Haircut

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — A few New England Patriots rookies sported new looks on the first day of the NFL postseason.

One was starting left guard Joe Thuney, who looked like this when he met the media Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium:

Joe Thuney is sporting a new look today. pic.twitter.com/jRz7c8ZUDF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2017

Thuney agreed to chat with reporters about his new ‘do, then answered every question in stereotypical Patriots fashion.

Question: What’s the story behind the haircut?

Thuney: “My hair was getting long, so I just wanted to change it up a little.”

You changed it up to that?

“Yeah.”

Did you do it yourself?

“No, people helped. So that was nice.”

Had they ever cut hair before?

“I think so. I hope so.”

Is this an “official member of the team”-type haircut?

“Just trying to get better this week, yeah. It’s about us this week just trying to improve from that game and move forward and take it day by day.”

Has Patriots coach Bill Belichick commented on the haircut yet?

“No, we’re here just to work and just to try to improve and learn from last week’s game and just try to get better.”

Is this an offensive lineman thing or a rookie thing?

“We’re all pretty tight-knit on the offensive line. It’s been a great group, and I couldn’t be happier with the guys.”

Was the beard off limits?

“No, I’m happy with what I got, so I’m glad.”

Thuney apparently got off easy, too. Fellow rookies Ted Karras and Jacoby Brissett also received haircuts Monday, and veteran safety Patrick Chung said Brissett’s was “by far” the worst.

“One hundred percent,” Chung said. “I don’t think I’m supposed to tell you guys. It was like George Jefferson.”

Patrick Chung says Jacoby Brissett had by far the worst rookie haircut: "He looks like George Jefferson." pic.twitter.com/gfGO2k5MXb — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2017

Unfortunately, Karras did not make an appearance during open locker room, and Brissett wore a hat, so visual evidence of those new looks will have to wait. It’s also unclear exactly how many Patriots rookies participated, as cornerback Cyrus Jones and running back D.J. Foster appeared to have made it through the day unsheared.

As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Patriots will be off this weekend before hosting a divisional-round game next Saturday night.

