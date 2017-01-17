Chiefs Fans Abuse Boston Weatherman Eric Fisher On Twitter In Case Of Mistaken Identity

Share this:

Let’s hope Eric Fisher’s years of meteorological training will help him weather this storm.

The WBZ-Boston weatherman received torrents of abuse Monday on Twitter because he shares a name with a Kansas City Chiefs player, whose holding penalty ultimately led to his team’s elimination from the NFL Playoffs. Following Kansas City’s narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC divisional round, some Chiefs fans thought they were directing their anger at the football-playing Fisher but found the local television personality instead.

If you are a meteorologist and think hate mail can be rough sometimes, try being an athlete. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/WlHGSu56by — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 16, 2017

Fisher told CBS Boston his digital encounters with Chiefs fans weren’t all negative.

“I got some bad tweets, but I got lot from Kanas City Chiefs fans that said don’t worry about it, you had a good season, happy you’re on the team, we’ll get through this, onto next year,” Fisher said. “So not all bad apples, there’s a lot of good people out there still.”

Let’s file this one under “2017 problems.”

