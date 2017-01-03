Chiefs Respond To ESPN’s FPI Giving Patriots 66 Percent Chance To Win AFC

Share this:

The New England Patriots might have their easiest road to the Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

They are guaranteed to face a backup or below-average quarterback at home in the divisional round, and they don’t have to play the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs or the No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers until the AFC Championship Game, which also would be at Gillette Stadium.

So, it’s not surprising that ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has given the Patriots an overwhelming chance to reach Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Chiefs probably are the toughest roadblock in the Patriots’ path to the Super Bowl. That said, the Chiefs went into Foxboro in last season’s divisional round and lost to New England. The game never was really close, either, as the Patriots held a 27-13 lead until a late KC touchdown with 1:13 remaining.

The AFC is the Patriots’ to lose, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

