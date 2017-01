Share this:

The Kansas City Chiefs will win the AFC West division if they beat the San Diego Chargers on Sunday and the Oakland Raiders lose to the Denver Broncos.

A Chiefs loss or a Raiders win would make Kansas City the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Chargers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

