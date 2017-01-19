Chipper Jones, Jim Thome Among Newcomers For 2018 Hall Of Fame Ballot

Share this:

Tweet







The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was announced Wednesday, making it the perfect time to look ahead to the 2018 ballot.

So which players have a chance to join Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez in Cooperstown?

Of the new eligible players for next year’s ballot, former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones probably has the best chance to be inducted into Cooperstown. The 1999 National League MVP and eight-time All-Star hit .303 with 468 home runs and 2,726 hits in his 19-year career. Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel and Scott Rolen will be among the other notable first-time names on the ballot.

Of the returning names, relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman came the closest to Cooperstown in 2017 with 74 percent of the vote, 1 percent shy of the 75-percent threshold. Outfielder Vladimir Guerrero also was just a few votes shy at 71.7 percent.

So, without further ado, here are the names Hall of Fame voters will ponder on next year’s ballot. (Players who received over 5 percent remain on the ballot, and the new names are via BaseballHall.org.)

RETURNING PLAYERS

Trevor Hoffman

Vladimir Guerrero

Edgar Martinez

Roger Clemens

Barry Bonds

Mike Mussina

Curt Schilling

Manny Ramirez

Larry Walker

Fred McGriff

Jeff Kent

Gary Sheffield

Billy Wagner

Sammy Sosa

NEW PLAYERS

Chris Carpenter

Johnny Damon

Brian Fuentes

Livan Hernandez

Aubrey Huff

Jason Isringhausen

Andruw Jones

Chipper Jones

Carlos Lee

Brad Lidge

Hideki Matsui

Kevin Millwood

Jamie Moyer

Scott Rolen

Johan Santana

Jim Thome

Omar Vizquel

Kerry Wood

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images