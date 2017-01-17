Chris Hogan Injury Update: Patriots Receiver Could Have Returned Saturday

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s good news on the Chris Hogan injury front. The Patriots receiver seems to have avoided a serious injury Saturday night, when he left New England’s 34-16 divisional-round win over the Houston Texans in the third quarter with a thigh injury.

“I’m feeling good,” Hogan said Tuesday. “I just had a little minor setback in the game, but I’m working back every single day and feeling better every day.”

Hogan said he even could have come back into Saturday’s night’s game. He was listed as questionable to return and was on the Patriots’ sideline in the fourth quarter.

“I think there was if I had to get back in there,” Hogan said. “But with the training staff and the coaches, it was the right decision not to.”

Hogan shined in his first career postseason appearance, catching four passes on four targets for 95 yards, including a 45-yarder. He has emerged as a go-to receiver for Tom Brady in his first season with the Patriots.

The Patriots will release practice participation and injury reports Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week in preparation for their AFC Championship Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hogan’s availability in practice will be worth monitoring after Saturday’s injury scare.

