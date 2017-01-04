Chris Hogan Looks Back On First Patriots Season, ‘Big-Play Opportunities’

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Needless to say, it’s been a different type of season for New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan, a 2016 addition with the Patriots, is in the postseason for the first time in his six-year NFL career, and the receiver has taken on a much bigger role on offense while scaling back his special teams snaps.

Hogan caught 38 passes for 680 yards with four touchdowns while leading the NFL in yards per catch, setting a new career high in yards and tying his career high for touchdowns.

“I’ve never been a stat guy,” Hogan said. “I’ve made my way in this league playing special teams then kind of worked my way into playing receiver. It was always just kind of doing whatever I could do and taking advantage of all the opportunities I get. I think that’s just what it is. I took advantage of a lot of those big-play opportunities and was able to help the team win in a couple of those situations. I think that’s what (leading the NFL in yards per catch) says.”

Hogan has steadily seen his offensive snaps increase and his special teams role decrease over the course of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Patriots.

2011: practice squad

2012: practice squad

2013: 240 special teams snaps, 187 offensive snaps

2014: 230 special teams snaps, 461 offensive snaps

2015: 181 special teams snaps, 612 offensive snaps

2016: 8 special teams snaps, 829 offensive snaps

The Patriots have a bye before their postseason truly starts in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I think this week we can definitely look back at things we did good, things that we didn’t do well and carry that over into this week and practice and work on some of that stuff,” Hogan said. “Just start preparing for what the next week is going to be like, prepare for a playoff game.”

Overall, it’s been a successful season for Hogan, who played 15 games, starting 14 and ranking second on the team in snaps by a receiver.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in the position that we’re in as a football team and the fact that I was able to contribute throughout the year and be a part of this team,” Hogan said. “These guys in this locker room are a special group of guys. Looking forward to playing in the playoffs with these guys.”

