Chris Hogan Passes Deion Branch With Record-Setting Game For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Whatever defensive game plan the Pittsburgh Steelers concocted, it apparently didn’t include covering Chris Hogan.

The Patriots wide receiver had a field day in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, catching a team-high nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s 36-17 win. Not only were those yards and touchdowns career highs, but Hogan’s big day also put him in the Patriots’ record books.

.@ChrisHogan_15 has 180 receiving yards, setting a new #Patriots postseason record, passing Deion Branch (153 at Denver, 1/14/06). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2017

That’s a pretty impressive stat for a guy who caught just two touchdown passes all season in 2015 for the Buffalo Bills. Hogan found success on the big play Sunday, hauling in scores of 16 and 34 yards from quarterback Tom Brady while also notching a 39-yard reception.

It was a tough night for Deion Branch’s postseason records, as Julian Edelman passed the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP’s record for most playoff receiving yards by a Patriot in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images