Chris Hogan Was Patriots’ Fastest Ball Carrier During 2016 Season

It turns out New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is more than just “deceptively fast,” and there are statistics to prove it.

Hogan was clocked by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats department as the fastest Patriots ball carrier during the 2016 regular season. Hogan ran 20.78 mph on a 79-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tom Brady in Week 14. He also had the second fastest play among Patriots ball carriers, running 20.68 mph on a 43-yard catch in Week 5.

Cornerback Logan Ryan ran 20.64 mph on an interception in Week 15, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran 20.33 mph on his 27-yard touchdown run in Week 3.

Hogan had the 160th fastest play overall this NFL season. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the fastest, reaching 23.24 mph on a 105-yard kick return touchdown nullified by penalty.

Speed of non-ball carriers isn’t listed on NFL.com, but a league employee tweeted special teams ace Matthew Slater was the Patriots’ fastest overall player last season, reaching a max speed of 23.24 mph.

From the #NGS department. The fastest speed reached by a #Patriots player was 23.24 MPH by Matthew Slater. Came on a punt return in Week 3. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 4, 2016

Hogan ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2011 when he weighed 221 pounds. He’s now listed at 210 pounds. He told NESN.com earlier this season that the fastest time he’s ever been clocked in the 40-yard dash was 4.39 seconds. He led the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception this season.

