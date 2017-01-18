Chris Long Living ‘In The Moment’ During First Playoff Run With Patriots

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. – For Chris Long, this is a whole new way of life.

Long spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Rams, who’ve since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted second overall in 2008. He never appeared in a single playoff game in that span, but he’s now one win away from reaching the Super Bowl in his first season with the New England Patriots, a team that’s been the NFL’s model of consistency over the last decade-plus.

“I can’t really get too wrapped up in that. I’ve got to pay attention to this week,” Long said Wednesday of the Patriots’ success, which he witnessed from afar before signing a one-year contract with New England this past offseason. “So for me — somewhere that I wasn’t, I wasn’t a part of that stuff — I’m in the moment.”

Long made his playoff debut in the divisional round against the Houston Texans after appearing in 130 career regular-season games, including all 16 regular-season games with the Patriots this season. The veteran defensive end immediately tasted victory, as the Patriots won 34-16, but he understands New England will face an even tougher task this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

“(Players) one through 11, their offense, including the offensive line, is elite,” Long said. “And that group of guys (Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown) is as good as any group of three guys in the NFL, so certainly a great test.”

Long acknowledged Wednesday the margin for error will be paper thin this weekend against the Steelers’ offense, which is loaded with talent. Slowing down Bell, arguably the best running back in the NFL, will be especially challenging for the Patriots’ defense, as he’s a threat both on the ground and through the air.

“He’s really fun to watch — unless you’re getting ready to play him, he’s fun to watch,” Long said. “His style is so unique — his patience, what he’s able to do with his vision and then as far as breaking tackles, being a complete player, catching the ball, all that stuff.”

It took 3,185 days — eight years, eight months and 19 days — for Long to experience playoff football. His performance, and the performance of New England’s defensive line, could play a big factor Sunday in determining whether his inaugural playoff journey is a one and done or if a Super Bowl berth is in the cards.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images