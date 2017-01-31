Chris Long ‘Would Take Tom Brady Above Any Living Or Non-Living Quarterback’

Share this:

Tweet







l

HOUSTON — Where does Tom Brady rank among the best quarterbacks in NFL history? To New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long, that answer is a no-brainer.

“I would take Tom Brady above any living or non-living quarterback,” Long told reporters Monday during Super Bowl LI Opening Night.

Long had similarly high praise for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who along with Brady has led New England to seven Super Bowl appearances in 15 years.

“Well, I mean, it helps to have the greatest coach of all-time and the greatest quarterback of all-time,” Long told reporters. “I truly believe that I have — believe that just from a distance and being a part of that, those two pieces are huge. We have so many selfless players that are willing to play any role you ask them to do. Week to week that can change, and guys are ready to hit the curveball, and every week we try to go out and be the best team we can be.”

Long is preparing to play in the first Super Bowl of his nine-year NFL career. The 31-year-old spent his first eight seasons with the miserable St. Louis Rams, who never finished above .500 nor reached the playoffs during his tenure with the team.

“I mean, it’s crazy,” Long told reporters. “I’ve played in some games where there were less people at the game than there are here tonight (at media night). This is unbelievable how far my career has taken me. So lucky, so thankful.”

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images