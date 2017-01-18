Chris Paul To Have Surgery, Likely Miss At Least Six Weeks For Clippers

Share this:

The bad news continued for the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Already down one of their big stars due to injury, the Clippers announced point guard Chris Paul likely will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday on his left thumb. The surgery will be on a torn ligament, which was discovered Tuesday after he suffered a sprained thumb Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Losing Paul for that long could be a potential huge blow for L.A., which already has been playing without forward Blake Griffin for 13 games after he underwent knee surgery.

Paul has had problems with hand injuries in the past, including the devastating broken right hand he suffered in last season’s playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The point guard has averaged 17.5 points and 9.7 assists per game this season. The Clippers currently are 29-14 and locked in a close battle in the middle of the Western Conference playoff hunt.

