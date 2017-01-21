Chris Sale Looks Toward Upcoming Season At Red Sox’s Winter Weekend

Share this:

It’s never too early to start thinking baseball.

The 2017 Major League Baseball regular season still is a few months away, but the Boston Red Sox kicked things off early at Foxwoods Resort Casino at their annual “Baseball Winter Weekend.”

One of the highlights from Friday’s events was when prized offseason acquisition Chris Sale donned a Red Sox jersey.

Red Sox Winter Weekend has begun, and Chris Sale is wearing a Sox uniform. Follow along all weekend on NESN and at https://t.co/sl8J2jXXRR. pic.twitter.com/Ih5dDgg4s9 — NESN (@NESN) January 21, 2017

“It feels awesome,” Sale told the crowd at Foxwoods, as aired on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank. “You know, just try to fit in and do my part. And like these guys said get to the playoffs, get to the postseason, and try to bring a World Series here.”

