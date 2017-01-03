Claude Julien: ‘Bruins Played Flat From Start To Finish’ Monday Night

Share this:

Monday night was one to forget for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s suffered an ugly 3-0 loss on the road against the New Jersey Devils, who currently hold the third-worst record in the NHL.

Head coach Claude Julien credited the Devils for playing well but acknowledged that had his team played their “A” game, the outcome would have been much different.

To hear Julien’s full postgame interview, check out the clip above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images